Abu Dhabi National Oil Company accelerates decarbonization plan

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) was the first in the world to accelerate the implementation of the decarbonization plan, reducing it by five years. Thus, this largest company in the United Arab Emirates intends to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. ADNOC will also aim for zero methane emissions by 2030.

The company's decarbonization plan includes a massive $3.8 billion project. Thanks to the implementation of this project, according to the authors of the project, the carbon footprint on the shelf will be reduced to 50%. The plan also includes the construction of a plant with a capacity of 1 million tons per year for the production of low-carbon ammonia, which does not emit CO2 as a fuel.

The ambitious goals of ADNOC have been endorsed by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The initiative is of particular importance as the UAE prepares for the COP28 Global Climate Summit to be held in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December. By the way, the President of the National Oil Company of Abu Dhabi Sultan Al Jaber is responsible for holding this important environmental conference.

Sustainability is at the heart of ADNOC's long-term strategy, which includes decarbonizing its operations, investing in renewable energy, promoting green solutions such as planting mangroves, and more. others

ORIENT news

Photo: rupec.ru